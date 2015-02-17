PARIS Feb 17 Gucci owner Kering on Tuesday said the weak euro and strong dollar was likely to boost revenue this year but could hit margins in the first half due to its hedging policies.

The French luxury and sports brands group said the revitalisation of Gucci under a new leadership would be a priority in 2015 as the Italian brand continued to see its comparable sales decline in the fourth quarter by 0.5 percent.

Kering reported an operating profit of 1.66 billion euros ($1.89 billion) for 2014, slightly below ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S estimates of 1.69 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)