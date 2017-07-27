FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Gucci revamp, YSL strength help Kering beat forecasts
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 20 hours ago

Gucci revamp, YSL strength help Kering beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering delivered a forecast-beating rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday reflecting a continued revival at its biggest brand, Italy's Gucci, and a strong showing by fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. Kering, whose good results were further evidence of a recovery in the wider luxury sector, said its "excellent" first-half performance raised confidence in its capaciy to achieve another year of sales growth and improved operating performance.

Second quarter comparable sales at Gucci, which makes over 60 percent of Kering's profit and whose products are endorsed by celebrities such as singer Rihanna, rose 39.3 percent, beating analysts'expectations of 32 percent growth.

This compared with already spectacular growth of 48.3 percent achieved in the first quarter.

Kering's Yves Saint Laurent posted comparable sales growth of 23.7 percent, against average expectations of 25 percent growth, while sales at Bottega Veneta rose 1.7 percent

First-half recurring operating profit rose 57.1 percent to 1.274 billion euros ($1.49 billion), with operating margin at Gucci reaching a record 32 percent of sales.

Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters eyed operating profit of 1.232 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8574 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.