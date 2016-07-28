PARIS, July 28 Kering's flagship fashion brand Gucci on Thursday posted forecast-beating second-quarter organic sales growth of 7.4 percent, driven by solid demand for the brand's new looks designed by Alessandro Michele, particularly in Western Europe.

Gucci, emerging from years of decline under new creative and management teams, beat organic sales growth forecasts of 2-3 percent. It helped make up for a 9.8 percent decline in like-for-like second-quarter sales at sister brand Bottega Veneta, Kering's second biggest fashion brand after Gucci.

Bottega Veneta's revenue drop was worse than in the first quarter, when organic sales fell 8.3 percent. Kering blamed the negative trend on lower Asian tourist traffic in Europe.

Kering controls sports brand Puma as well as several fashion brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Stella McCartney.

