PARIS, July 28 Kering's flagship
fashion brand Gucci on Thursday posted forecast-beating
second-quarter organic sales growth of 7.4 percent, driven by
solid demand for the brand's new looks designed by Alessandro
Michele, particularly in Western Europe.
Gucci, emerging from years of decline under new creative and
management teams, beat organic sales growth forecasts of 2-3
percent. It helped make up for a 9.8 percent decline in
like-for-like second-quarter sales at sister brand Bottega
Veneta, Kering's second biggest fashion brand after Gucci.
Bottega Veneta's revenue drop was worse than in the first
quarter, when organic sales fell 8.3 percent. Kering blamed the
negative trend on lower Asian tourist traffic in Europe.
Kering controls sports brand Puma as well as
several fashion brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Stella
McCartney.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)