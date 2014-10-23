PARIS Oct 23 Sales trends at Italian fashion mega-brand Gucci improved in the third quarter, particularly in major markets such as western Europe and China, but remained negative, owner Kering said on Thursday.

Kering said demand in China had started to return since the second quarter and added that appetite for the brand from local consumers in western Europe was also getting stronger.

Gucci's like-for-like sales fell 1.9 percent in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with a drop of 2.4 percent in the previous quarter. Many analysts expected Gucci's sales to drop no more than 1 percent or remain flat.

The group also noted that its Puma sportswear brand had enjoyed its best quarter in several years with comparable sales growth of 6.2 percent.

Overall, total Kering like-for-like third-quarter sales rose 4.4 percent to 2.61 billion euros ($3.30 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.7906 euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)