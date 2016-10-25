PARIS Oct 25 Italian fashion brand Gucci confirmed its stellar turnaround with a 17 percent rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales, helping make up for a 10.9 percent drop in sales at junior sister brand Bottega Veneta, parent Kering said on Tuesday.

Gucci is reaping the fruits of its new creative and management duo, fully in place since the beginning of the year.

The brand, in double digit territory for the first time since 2012, accounts for more than 60 percent of Kering's operating profit. Analysts had expected its third-quarter sales growth to reach around 10 percent.

