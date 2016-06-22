(Adds response from Slimane's lawyer, details)

PARIS, June 22 Former Yves Saint Laurent star designer Hedi Slimane has launched a lawsuit against his former employer Kering, the company and other sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Kering confirmed the lawsuit in a statement and said it concerned Slimane's non-competition obligation. Kering said it had lifted this clause at the end of Slimane's contract, freeing him from this potential constraint.

It added that Slimane - who has designed clothes for celebrities including singer David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt - is now requesting that this clause still be applied and that the financial compensation for it be paid.

Kering said the disagreement does not alter the group's recognition for Slimane's contribution, who it said has reformed the fashion house during his four-year tenure as creative director.

Slimane's lawyer declined to comment on the case when contacted by Reuters.

The case was filed in Paris' commercial court on May 26 and a decision is expected on June 29.

Kering announced Slimane's departure in April after four years in charge of the brand, which he directed from his studio in California.

Some observers have said that Slimane had wanted to renegotiate his salary sharply higher, but was refused by Kering Chief Executive Francois-Henri Pinault. Slimane's lawyer rejected that claim outright.

Belgian designer Anthony Vaccarello replaced Slimane at the creative helm of the brand in April.