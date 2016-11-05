(Corrects second paragraph to show case concerns access to information regarding Yves Saint Laurent, not GG France Holding)

By Chine Labbé

PARIS Nov 4 Former Yves Saint Laurent star designer Hedi Slimane won a court ruling in his favour on Friday regarding his ongoing legal battle against previous employer Kering.

A Paris commercial court said Slimane should have access to financial information regarding Yves Saint Laurent. This access had been challenged by GG France Holding, which is part of Kering and the main shareholder of Yves Saint Laurent.

Leon del Forno, speaking on behalf of the Temime law firm acting for Slimane, said Slimane was "extremely satisfied" by the ruling, while a Kering spokeswoman had no immediate comment to make on the court decision.

In June, Kering was ordered in a separate, interim court ruling to pay Slimane $13 million regarding the way his departure from the company this year was handled. Kering said at the time it would appeal against that verdict.

Slimane's departure from Yves Saint Laurent and the subsequent court battle made waves in the fashion industry given the high-profile status of Slimane, who designed clothes for rock star David Bowie and actor Brad Pitt among others.

