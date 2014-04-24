PARIS, April 24 Gucci's sales growth remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by the brand's upmarket repositioning and the lost sales resulting from the clean-up of its wholesale distribution network.

The Italian brand, which represents the bulk of valuation for parent Kering, on Thursday posted a 0.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.

