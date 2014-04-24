UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 24 Gucci's sales growth remained sluggish in the first three months of the year, hit in part by the brand's upmarket repositioning and the lost sales resulting from the clean-up of its wholesale distribution network.
The Italian brand, which represents the bulk of valuation for parent Kering, on Thursday posted a 0.3 percent rise in like-for-like sales for the first quarter, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources