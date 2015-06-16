June 16 Tracinda Corp, the holding company
founded by Kirk Kerkorian, said the billionaire's will requires
the company to dispose of its stake in casino operator MGM
Resorts International.
Kerkorian died in Los Angeles on Monday at age 98.
Tracinda had a 16.2 percent stake in MGM Resorts, according
to the company's filing on Tuesday. Based on MGM Resorts' 563
million shares outstanding as of May 5, the stake was worth
$1.75 billion as of Monday.
Kerkorian, who founded MGM Resorts and was its largest
shareholder, named Anthony Mandekic as executor of his estate
under the will.
The exact timing of when Mandekic will be formally appointed
as executor was not currently known, Tracinda said in the filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1BkVX7a)
It was not immediately clear from the filing whether
Tracinda would sell its entire stake as stipulated in the will.
"Tracinda continues to believe that there is substantial
value in the assets of MGM Resorts and that the company is a
good long-term investment," it said in the filing.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)