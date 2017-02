WARSAW Nov 14 Ukrainian edible oil producer Kernel reported an unexpected 4 percent net profit fall in the first quarter of its fiscal year on Monday as sales stood well below the level predicted by analysts.

The company posted a net profit of $33 million compared to $47 million seen in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. Sales stood at $391.5 million versus expectations of $488 million. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)