Jan 17 (IFR) - Kernel Holdings S.A., a diversified agribusiness company with principal operations in Ukraine, has mandated banks for a debut US dollar five-year fixed-rate benchmark offering, according to a source.

JP Morgan and ING, as joint lead managers and bookrunners, will arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe and the US, commencing January 19.

The 144A/Reg S issuance is expected to be rated B by S&P and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)