Jan 24 (IFR) - Ukraine's Kernel Holding has opened books on a benchmark five-year US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The agribusiness firm has begun marketing the notes at 9.25-9.50%.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business. ING and JP Morgan are the lead managers. Kernel is rated B+/B. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)