KIEV Aug 18 Ukrainian sunflower oil and grain producer Kernel said on Thursday it borrowed $500 million from a syndicate of foreign banks to boost its working capital.

"Kernel... has entered into a new $500 million credit agreement with a syndicate of banks led by ING Bank N.V, UniCredit Bank AG, and Deutsche Bank AG," it said.

"The new facility will be drawn to finance the Company's sunflower seed purchases, storage and processing into sunflower oil and meal to be sold on the domestic market or exported."

The loan includes a $222 million tranche available until July 31, 2012 and a $278 million tranche available until July 31, 2014. (Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Erica Billingham)