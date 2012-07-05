By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 5
LONDON, July 5 French constructor Materis
attracted lower bids than expected for the sale of aluminates
supplier Kerneos, banking sources said, casting doubt on whether
the disposal would go ahead.
It is the latest transaction to stall due to a widening gap
between what sellers and buyers consider a fair price.
The sale of Kerneos, which had a price tag of about 680
million euros ($851 million), had been expected to attract
private equity and trade buyers.
However, not all four suitors submitted a bid by the June 25
deadline, and any that were received came in below expectations,
bankers said.
Astorg Partners did place a bid, while PAI Partners dropped
out of the race, bankers said, adding it was unclear whether Axa
Private Equity or French minerals processing company Imerys had
made an offer.
"Materis is ... deciding whether to take the sales process
forward or postpone it," a banker said.
The stumbling block sees Kerneos join a list of troubled
dispersals in recent weeks.
Last month, private equity firm EQT and Danish pension fund
ATP pulled the sale of Danish IT group KMD after offers came in
too low.
Additionally, Permira rejected a 2.5-billion euro offer for
frozen foods group Iglo, which it wanted 2.8 billion euros
for.
Materis had expected Kerneos to fetch around 8.5 times its
80 million euro earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA).
Bankers had been preparing debt packages of around 300
million euros in leveraged loans in case Kerneos was bought by a
private equity house, the bankers added.
Materis had planned to use the sale proceeds to repay some
debt, easing pressure on the company - owned by French private
equity firm Wendel - after it recently completed a long-winded
amend-and-extend process and covenant reset of its borrowings.
During the nine months of negotiations, lenders to Materis
pushed for provisions regarding the way proceeds from disposals
would be used.
Wendel, which declined to comment about the bid outcome,
bought Materis in a 2006 leveraged buyout.
Materis supplies specialty building materials for the
construction industry, including aluminates, admixtures, mortars
and paints.
BNP Paribas and Rothschild were handling the sale.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Editing by David Hulmes)