UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Feb 26 Kerry Group PLC : * Adjusted EPS up 11.3 pct to 237.6 cent (f'cast 10.1 pct to 2.35) * Sales revenue increased by 10.3 pct to 5.8 billion euros * In 2013 we expect to achieve 7 pct to 11 pct growth in adjusted earnings per
share. * Final dividend per share of 25 cent (total 2012 dividend up 11.2 pct to 35.8
cent)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources