DUBLIN Aug 7 Kerry Group PLC : * We remain confident of delivering 6% to 10% growth in adjusted earnings per

share in 2014 * Group revenue of E2.9 billion in 6 months to June 30 * Continuing volume growth +2.7%; pricing +0.6% in H1 * H1 Trading profit increased by 3.0% to E275M * Interim dividend per share increased by 12.5% to 13.5 cent * Adjusted* EPS up 5.8% in H1 to 115.2 cent