Feb 24 Kerry Group Plc

* Adjusted EPS up 8.1% to 278.9 cent

* Group revenue of eur 5.8 billion

* Group revenue of eur 5.8 billion reflecting 2.4% continuing volume growth

* Group trading margin up 60 basis points to 11.1%

* Ceo says 'we expect to achieve another year of good growth in 2015".

* Final dividend per share of 31.5 cent (total 2014 dividend up 12.5% to 45 cent)