UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Aug 8 Kerry Group PLC : * Adjusted EPS up 11.7% to 108.9 cent * Reported revenue up 1.1% to E2.9 billion * Interim dividend per share increased by 11.1% to 12 cent * Remain confident of achieving growth targets of 7% to 11% growth in adjusted
FY EPS
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources