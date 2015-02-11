BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11 Kerry Properties Ltd
* NMC8 Ltd, a unit of Kerry Properties Ltd, wins residential site in Beacon Hill, Kowloon for HK$2.4 billion ($309.54 million), Hong Kong government said in a statement
Source text in English: bit.ly/1vj5vHq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7535 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.