Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Feb 25 Kerry Group PLC : * FY group revenue of 5.8 billion eur reflecting 4.6 pct underlying sales growth * FY adjusted EPS* up 10.2 pct to 257.9 cents * FY trading profit increased by 9.4 pct to 611 million eur * Final dividend per share of 28 cents (total 2013 dividend up 11.7 pct to 40 cents) * Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2014-CEO * Adjusted profit before tax, brand related intangible asset amortisation and
non-trading items increased by 9 pct to 532 million eur * In 2014 Kerry will establish a global technology & innovation centre and
regional headquarters
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.