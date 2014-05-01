UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
May 1 Kerry Group Plc :
* 3.3 pct underlying sales growth
* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed
* Reported revenues decreased by 1.7 pct reflecting adverse translation impact of significant currency headwinds
* Groupwide continuing business volumes grew by 2.9 pct
* 40 basis points improvement in group trading profit margin
* Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted EPS to a range of 273 to 284 cent per share in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)