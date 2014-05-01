May 1 Kerry Group Plc :

* 3.3 pct underlying sales growth

* Earnings guidance for full year reaffirmed

* Reported revenues decreased by 1.7 pct reflecting adverse translation impact of significant currency headwinds

* Groupwide continuing business volumes grew by 2.9 pct

* 40 basis points improvement in group trading profit margin

* Expects to achieve 6 pct to 10 pct growth in adjusted EPS to a range of 273 to 284 cent per share in 2014