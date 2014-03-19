Nikkei falls to 1-1/2-week low as Softbank slides, financials drag
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
PARIS, March 19 France's highest court of appeal upheld former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's criminal conviction and three-year jail sentence over massive market bets that brought the French bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.
However, the court overturned a civil ruling that demanded Kerviel pay a fine of 4.9 billion euros ($6.8 billion) that matched the bank's losses when it unwound the trader's mammoth positions in the midst of the financial crisis. A new civil trial will take place before the Versailles Appeals Court to decide on eventual damages. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus)
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Tuesday as financial stocks underperformed after U.S. yields fell, while index-heavyweight SoftBank tumbled.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field