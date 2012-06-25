PARIS, June 25 Former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel is wholly responsible for huge rogue bets that lost France's No. 2 bank 4.9 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in 2008, SocGen lawyers told a Paris court on Monday.

Kerviel is appealing a three-year jail sentence and fine of 4.9 billion euros handed down in 2010.

The court case, in its final week, is unfolding against a backdrop of political anxiety over the riskiness of investment banks and whether regulations need to be stricter.

The ex-trader's defence has changed little from 2010, when a Paris court laid the blame for France's biggest rogue trading scandal at his feet. While he admits he masked his massive trading positions, he says his superiors knew what he was doing.

SocGen denies any part in the trades and has also hit back against allegations that the bank buried losses linked directly to risky debt investments at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis by exaggerating the impact of Kerviel's losses.

"Such a theory imagines such a large amount of people taking part in the plot that the financial fraud squad would have found out about it," said SocGen's lawyer, Francois Martineau.

"You have gone from lying to denying reality," he told Kerviel.

At stake for SocGen in this appeal is whether Kerviel will once again be found solely responsible for the losses, which would be the deciding factor over whether the bank has to reimburse 1.7 billion euros in tax write-offs relating to the losses.

The other shadow looming over the bank is political. With France's new Socialist government threatening to separate banks' risky activities from their retail operations, French banks have been at pains to insist they do not make reckless, risky trades.

At the same time, top lenders are testing a range of scenarios, from ring-fencing retail banking units on the lines of the UK's Vickers Reform to more specific limits on trading and investing like those set out in the U.S. Volcker Rule. ($1 = 0.8013 euro) (Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)