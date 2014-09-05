(Adds comments from conference call, shares)
By Amrutha Penumudi
Sept 5 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc won
U.S. approval for its drug to lower phosphate levels in patients
with chronic kidney disease (CKD), but the approval included an
unexpected safety warning on the label.
The drug, ferric citrate, must carry a label specifying that
patients being given additional iron intravenously might need to
cut dosage or stop additional iron therapy as the treatment has
been shown to increase iron levels.
Keryx's shares closed down 5.4 pct at $17.01 on Friday,
recovering from a slump of as much as 22 percent earlier in the
session.
Ferric citrate is currently the only drug in its class to
increase iron stores in the body. However, the FDA-mandated
label does not include the benefits of the drug in treating
anemia.
FBR Capital Markets & CO analyst Andrew Berens called the
label "less than optimum", noting that the label indication did
not highlight anemia.
CKD is characterized by an ever-worsening loss of kidney
function. Kidneys are unable to flush out waste, resulting
in abnormally high levels of phosphate in the blood, a condition
known as hyperphosphatemia.
The disease can also cause severe iron deficiency.
Ferric citrate binds to any phosphate ingested with food,
making it impossible for the body to absorb it and also boosts
blood iron levels.
Keryx said on Friday that the drug is expected to be
launched in the next 12 weeks.
"In terms of dollars, the total U.S. market size for
phosphate binders is about $1.2 billion, which has been growing
on a year-over-year basis," Keryx CEO Ron Bentsur told Reuters.
"We believe, over the years, ferric citrate has the
potential to be a dominant product in the market."
Keryx also said the FDA was still deliberating whether to
grant the drug New Chemical Entity (NCE) status, which is given
to products containing active molecules that have never been
approved by the FDA or marketed in the United States.
The company said ferric citrate had a "reasonable chance" of
being granted NCE status.
The drug is likely to face stiff competition from French
drugmaker Sanofi SA's Renvela, which has captured
about half the market for CKD, according to Maxim Group Analyst
Jason Kolbert.
"The patents covering Renvela expire in September, prompting
concern that a generic version with a lower price will compete
against ferric citrate," Kolbert said.
"However, ferric citrate reduces total patient care cost by
its ability to control iron levels and increase red blood cell
count."
Analysts expect ferric citrate to be priced at between
$5,000 and $7,500 a year, and Kolbert expects it to corner about
8 percent of the market by 2015.
Ferric citrate is also being tested in pre-dialysis
patients, with late-stage tests expected in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)