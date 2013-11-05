(Adds details from conference call, analyst comments,
By Vrinda Manocha
Nov 5 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc's
kidney drug proved effective in treating chronic kidney disease
patients not on dialysis, sending the company's shares to a
seven-year high on hopes the drug could achieve blockbuster
status.
Keryx shares rose as much as 27 percent to $14.07 on Tuesday
morning on the Nasdaq.
Chief Executive Ron Bentsur said the drug, Zerenex, could
exceed $1 billion in sales, even if it penetrated only 7 percent
of the market for chronic kidney disease patients not on
dialysis.
Analysts said this market could be larger than that for
end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis, another condition
for which Zerenex has been tested.
"This is great news that opens up the pre-dialysis market
for the company," Maxim Group analyst Jason Kolbert told
Reuters.
Sanofi SA, which markets two similar drugs that
will lose patent protection next year, could partner with Keryx
to develop or market Zerenex, Kolbert said.
Sanofi's Renvela and Renagel are considered standard
treatments to reduce phosphorus levels in kidney disease
patients on dialysis.
"A wide range of companies from Big Pharma to biotech ...
companies like Johnson & Johnson and Amgen
could (also) partner with Keryx," Kolbert said.
Keryx said on Tuesday that Zerenex met the main goals of a
mid-stage trial in patients with chronic kidney disease who had
iron deficiency anemia and elevated levels of serum phosphorus.
The drug showed a statistically significant reduction in
serum phosphorus, high levels of which are associated with
progression of the disease and increased rate of death, after 12
weeks of treatment compared with a placebo.
Zerenex also increased the percentage of iron available in
the body to make red blood cells, Keryx said.
"The results show for the first time, a significant benefit
in both decreasing phosphate levels and a benefit in iron
storage parameters and hemoglobin," H.C. Wainwright & Co analyst
Reni Benjamin said.
Zerenex will reduce the need for chronic kidney disease
patients to take intravenous (IV) iron and
erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) to boost red blood cell
production. ESAs are expensive and carry the risk of causing
blood clots, heart attacks and strokes.
"The only real competition for pre-dialysis patients are IV
iron and ESAs, but those are not well used and represent a sort
of last option for patients," Benjamin said.
"Oral pills are more convenient to administer and may better
regulate iron store in the body."
Zerenex is safe and well-tolerated, Keryx said. Serious
adverse events occurred in six patients taking the drug compared
with 10 taking the placebo.
The company said in January that Zerenex met the main goal
of a late-stage study, reducing phosphate levels in the blood of
patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis.
The U.S. health regulator is expected to review the drug to
treat that condition on June 7 next year.
Keryx shares were up 20.5 percent at $13.38 on the Nasdaq.
