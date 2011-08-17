Aug 16 Kerzner International Holdings is in
talks with creditors to extend maturities on $2.78 billion of
mortgages due next month, Bloomberg said, citing people
familiar with the discussions.
Holders of commercial mortgage-backed securities may
receive more than $100 million of principal in exchange for the
two-year extension, the report said.
Kerzner operates its flagship Atlantis casino resort on
Paradise Island in the Bahamas.
Kerzner could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; editing by Carol
Bishopric)