Aug 16 Kerzner International Holdings is in talks with creditors to extend maturities on $2.78 billion of mortgages due next month, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Holders of commercial mortgage-backed securities may receive more than $100 million of principal in exchange for the two-year extension, the report said.

Kerzner operates its flagship Atlantis casino resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

Kerzner could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)