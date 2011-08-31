Aug 30 Luxury resort operator Kerzner
International Holdings Ltd may sell its 50 percent stake in the
Atlantis resort in Dubai to raise money to restructure $2.6
billion in mortgage debt coming due next week, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The Bahamas-based company is in talks to sell the stake to
Istithmar World, Dubai's investment arm, people familiar with
the matter told the Journal.
The sale, if consummated, could reap as much as $250-$350
million, the people said.
The proceeds would go toward paying down a portion of the
mortgage debt on a separate Atlantis resort in the Bahamas,
Kerzner's flagship property and one of the most popular resorts
in North America, the report said.
Kerzner International has been in talks with creditors to
extend maturities on its debt due next month.
The company was taken private in 2006 by its chief executive
and founder, Sol Kerzner, leading a consortium of investors
including Dubai's Istithmar PJSC, Colony Capital LLC and
Providence Equity Partners.
If Kerzner doesn't soon sell the Dubai Atlantis stake and
get a wider restructuring deal done, creditors are likely to
grant short grace periods to effectively push back by a few
weeks the due date on the company's mortgage, the Journal
reported.
The sale discussions remain fluid and might fall apart, the
people said.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)