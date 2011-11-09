LONDON Nov 9 Kesa , Europe's third-biggest electrical goods retailer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making British chain Comet for 2 pounds ($3.2).

The buyer is Hailey Holdings Ltd and Hailey Acquisitions Limited, entities advised by private equity firm OpCapita LLP.

Kesa said it will invest 50 million pounds in Hailey, the shareholder of the purchaser, and retain the liability for the Comet Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.

Kesa said group revenue fell 7.6 percent in the first half to Oct. 31. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Mark Potter)