BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON Nov 9 Kesa , Europe's third-biggest electrical goods retailer, said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its loss-making British chain Comet for 2 pounds ($3.2).
The buyer is Hailey Holdings Ltd and Hailey Acquisitions Limited, entities advised by private equity firm OpCapita LLP.
Kesa said it will invest 50 million pounds in Hailey, the shareholder of the purchaser, and retain the liability for the Comet Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.
Kesa said group revenue fell 7.6 percent in the first half to Oct. 31. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Mark Potter)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: