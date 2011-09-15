(Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Sept 15 Kesa , Europe's third-biggest electrical goods retailer, said it would retain its loss-making British chain Comet for the time being, with a sale process having so far failed to secure an acceptable price.

Kesa said on Thursday it would continue to trade Comet, which runs about 250 stores and employs some 10,000 people.

"Comet turnaround plan underway while continuing to examine other strategic alternatives," the firm said on Thursday.

In June, Kesa said it was looking at a range of options for Comet, including a disposal or formation of a joint venture, while at the same time pressing ahead with a turnaround plan which included selling weaker shops and focusing on profitable ranges like small appliances.

Kesa also posted a further deterioration in trading at Comet for the three months to July 31, its fiscal first-quarter.

Sales at Comet stores open over a year slumped 22.1 percent, although gross margin increased 80 basis points.

The sales decline compared with analyst forecasts of a fall of 18-25 percent and partly reflected a tough soccer World Cup comparative with the same period last year.

Like-for-like sales at the group's Darty business in France fell 3.7 percent, better than analyst forecasts of a fall of 4.2-6 percent. Gross margin was up 10 basis points.

Shares in Kesa have lost a third of their value over the last three months and hit a 52-week low of 88.35 pence on Monday.

The stock closed at 93.75 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at 496 million pounds ($781 million). ($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)