* Kesa sells Comet to OpCapita for 2 stg

* To pay 50 mln stg dowry to OpCapita

* To retain Comet pension scheme liability

* Kesa warns on Darty France's year profit

* Shares down 2 pct (Adds comments from Opcapita managing partner, updates shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Nov 9 Kesa Electricals became the second major retailer to withdraw from a cut-throat UK market this week, paying a 50 million pounds ($80.4 million) dowry to a private equity firm to take the loss-making Comet business off its hands.

Shares in Kesa lost sharp early gains to trade 1 percent lower on Wednesday after it said it had agreed to sell Comet, which has 248 stores and employs 10,000, to OpCapita for a nominal 2 pounds ($3.2).

Kesa said it would "invest" 50 million pounds in the purchaser and would also retain the liability for the Comet Defined Benefit Pension Scheme, which has a net deficit of 45 million euros.

"The 50 million pounds is categorized as an investment but the truth of the matter is we had to pay 50 million pounds to get the business away. We will be writing it off as having no value," Kesa Chairman David Newlands told reporters.

OpCapita will itself invest an additional 30 million pounds in Comet.

Its managing partner Henry Jackson said the dowry was essential for Comet to be able to demonstrate ample liquidity to suppliers and credit insurers.

"We believe this business is very much viable and has a real future," he told Reuters.

He said he supported the current Comet management's plan to turn around the business by focusing on improving margins and an internet-driven, multi-channel policy, adding there were no current plans for a store closure programme.

In 2008 OpCapita, under its previous name Merchant Equity Partners, was part of a consortium that purchased Kesa's French electricals and furniture chain BUT for 550 million euros.

Comet made a loss of 8.9 million euros in the year to April and sales at stores open over a year slumped 18.6 percent in the first half to Oct. 31. It was put up for sale by Kesa in June.

The deal provides a clean break for Kesa from the tough UK electricals retail market and strengthens its balance sheet, removing UK lease liabilities of about 90 million euros a year.

Specialists such as Comet and Currys owner Dixons Retail face cut-price competition from supermarket chains and the internet, at a time when consumers are cutting back on discretionary purchases due to a squeeze on household budgets.

On Monday top U.S. electronics retailer Best Buy Co scrapped plans for a chain of European megastores and said it would close the 11 stores it opened in the UK.

KNIGHT VINKE PLEASED

Kesa will now focus on driving its Darty business across Europe.

The firm's largest investor Knight Vinke, which owns about 18 percent, said it would vote in favour of the Comet sale when it is put to shareholders in December.

"This transaction substantially de-risks Kesa and opens the way for Darty ... to return to the French stock market," it said.

However, Newlands said there were no current plans to de-list Kesa from London and switch from a secondary to a primary listing in Paris.

Kesa also warned that unless current market conditions significantly improved, Darty France's retail profit for the 2011-12 year would be below the prior year.

It said the French electricals market had weakened further since the end of the back to school period.

Sales at Darty France stores open over a year fell 3.7 percent in the first half, with gross margin down slightly.

Total group revenue fell 7.6 percent in euros, though gross margin improved by around 10 basis points.

"The disposal of Comet is welcome, but the effect of deteriorating conditions in France and uncertain markets elsewhere leave the shares over-valued," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan, who cut his 2011-12 pretax profit forecast from 68 million euros to 52 million euros.

Shares in Kesa were down 1.2 pence at 100.2 pence at 1331 GMT, valuing the business at about 534 million pounds.

OpCapita was advised by Lazard on the purchase of Comet. Kesa was advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)