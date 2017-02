LONDON Nov 9 Shares in Kesa Electricals jumped 8 percent on Wednesday, topping the FTSE 250 leader board after the electronics retailer sells its loss-making British chain Comet for just 2 pounds, and issues a first-half trading update.

It said in the trading update that all divisions improved in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

For more, double-click on (Reporting by Jon Hopkins)