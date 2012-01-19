* Darty France Q3 lfl sales down 4.7 pct

LONDON Jan 19 Kesa, Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer, posted falling sales over the key Christmas trading period as cash-strapped shoppers shunned purchases of larger items and said it saw no let-up in tough conditions any time soon.

The firm said on Thursday sales at stores open over a year at its market leading Darty France business fell 4.7 percent in the Nov. 1 to Jan. 8 period, the bulk of its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with analyst forecasts of a fall of 1.0-4.8 percent and a second quarter decline of 3.6 percent.

Like-for-like sales at Kesa's loss-making Comet business in the UK, which is being sold, fell 14.5 percent.

That compares with analyst forecasts of a fall of 10-20 percent and a 15.1 percent slump in the previous period.

Gross margins fell 60 basis points at Darty France but were up 20 basis points at Comet.

Total revenue for continuing businesses fell 1.3 percent on a like-for-like basis, while gross margin fell 90 basis points.

Electrical specialists such as Kesa and Europe's No. 1 and 2, MediaMarkt Saturn and Currys owner Dixons Retail , are battling cut-price competition from supermarket chains and the internet at a time when European consumers are reining in spending as they fret about rising prices, muted wage growth, job losses, government austerity measures and the euro zone debt crisis.

On Tuesday Dixons posted lower Christmas sales but said it had outperformed British rivals Argos and Comet without the need to drop its prices..

Shares in Kesa, which have lost over half their value over the past year, closed at 70.25 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 372 million pounds ($573 million).

In November Kesa agreed to sell the 248-store Comet business to private investment firm OpCapita for a nominal 2 pounds, with OpCapita receiving a 50 million pounds dowry. The deal is scheduled to complete on Feb. 3.

($1 = 0.6490 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)