HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish retail and wholesale company Kesko reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results but turned cautious about its outlook, forecasting its adjusted profit for the next 12 months to remain at current levels rather than improve.

Kesko's third-quarter core operating profit, excluding one-off items, was 89 million euros ($124 mln), little changed from a year earlier and beating the average forecast of 85 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expects adjusted operating profit to "remain at the achieved good level." ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)