HELSINKI Oct 26 Finnish retail and wholesale
company Kesko reported stronger-than-expected
quarterly results but turned cautious about its outlook,
forecasting its adjusted profit for the next 12 months to remain
at current levels rather than improve.
Kesko's third-quarter core operating profit, excluding
one-off items, was 89 million euros ($124 mln), little changed
from a year earlier and beating the average forecast of 85
million euros in a Reuters poll.
The company said it expects adjusted operating profit to
"remain at the achieved good level."
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)