HELSINKI Oct 26 Finland's Kesko Oyj said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its money-losing food retailing business in Russia to hypermarket group Lenta Ltd for 156 million euros ($170 million) just four years after opening its first food store in the country.

Kesko is the latest Finnish company to cut exposure to neighbouring Russia, where the economy has been hit by conflict in the Ukraine, international sanctions, a weak rouble and low oil prices.

"We concentrate on the development of the Finnish grocery trade and dispose of the grocery trade in Russia, the growth of which would have required significant capital expenditures," Kesko Chief Executive Mikko Helander said in a statement.

Kesko last week announced talks with Lenta on hiving off a business which has 11 stores in and around St Petersburg with sales of 106 million euros and operating loss of 14 million euros last year.

Lenta is a low-cost retailer operating 156 hypermarkets in 72 cities across Russia as well as 42 supermarkets in Moscow and St Petersburg. It has fared relatively well during Russia's economic crisis due to targeted promotions.

Kesko, Finland's second-largest retailer, in August sold its smaller sporting goods store chain in Russia. It continues to run hardware stores in the country.

Other Finnish firms to pull out of Russia include media group Sanoma, department store chain Stockmann and retail and wholesale drug company Oriola-KD .

The Lenta deal, subject to approval from Russia's competition authority, is expected to be completed on Nov. 30.