* Aims to sell sites worth 670 mln euros to new joint venture

* Previously planned a 750-950 mln euros deal

* Shares down 6 pct

HELSINKI, Nov 28 Retailer Kesko has pushed back and scaled down its plan to sell some of its store sites, sending the Finnish company's shares 6 percent lower.

Finland's second-biggest food retailer said it is now looking to sell Finnish and Swedish sites worth up to 670 million euros ($835 million) to a new joint venture early next year.

It had previously considered a move to sell sites worth 750-950 million euros to a real estate trust this year, with analysts estimating that such deal could have resulted in an extra dividend of 5-6 euros per share.

Shares in the company, which have risen 11 percent since the start of the year, fell 6.2 percent to 29.87 euros by 0842 GMT.

Kesko's plan is to own a stake in the joint venture and continue operations at the sites under leases.

"Investors and finance providers have shown interest in the joint venture," a Kesko statement said, adding that a deal would generate a significant one-off profit. (1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)