UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 27 Kesko Oyj : * Kesko to change its divisional structure and seek more competitive
multi-channel home and speciality goods trade * Says building and home improvement trade and the home and speciality goods
trade will be combined into the home improvement and speciality goods trade
division * Says will reduce 193 jobs as a result of the negotiations regarding the
division restructuring * Says will also cut 34 jobs from VV-Auto and VV-Autotalot
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources