HELSINKI Feb 2 Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko on Wednesday reported falling quarterly profits amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

Kesko said its adjusted operating profit fell to 59.1 million euros ($64.5 million) from 61.9 million a year earlier and roughly in line with analysts' expectations of 58.8 million in a Reuters poll.

Kesko said it expects its comparable sales in 2016 to equal the level of the previous year. Operating profit is expected to grow slightly. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)