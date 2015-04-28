HELSINKI, April 28 Finland's second-biggest food retailer Kesko on Tuesday reported larger-than-expected quarterly profits on the back of cost cuts in its hardware trade operations.

Kesko said its adjusted operating profit rose to 26.5 million euros ($29 million) from 19.1 million a year earlier and against an average forecast of 20.0 million.

Kesko, which recently sold its loss-making homewares chain Anttila, said its sales in the next 12 months are expected to fall from the level of the preceding 12 months, while adjusted operating profit is seen rising. ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)