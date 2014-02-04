* Q4 core EBIT 67 mln euros vs 63 mln in poll

* Proposed dividend beats market view

* Shares up 7.5 pct (Adds detail, background, share reaction)

HELSINKI, Feb 4 Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday announced a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and dividend as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of weaker household spending.

Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, also said it would close several of its home goods stores to cope with slow demand and a shift to online shopping.

The company's shares rose 7.5 percent by 0955 GMT, helped also by an announced share repurchase plan.

Finnish consumer sentiment has been stuck in a downtrend over the past year due to job cuts and austerity measures. Kesko itself cut 400 Finnish jobs and 100 million euros in costs last year, shifting its focus to Russia.

The company's fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to 67 million euros ($91 million) from 71 million a year earlier, but beat an average forecast of 63 million in a Reuters poll.

Kesko proposed an annual dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros a year ago and above the market's consensus forecast of 1.26 euros.

The company forecast flat sales and profits for this year. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)