HELSINKI, July 24 Finnish retail group Kesko turned cautious about the year ahead, saying it expects profit to be flat in the next 12 months rather than rising as it had forecast in April.

Kesko's second-quarter core operating profit increased 18 percent from a year ago to 69.8 million euros ($92 million). But the rise was mostly due to cost cuts and in line with market expectations.

Shares in the company fell 1.8 percent to 22.94 euros in early trade.

Sales at Kesko's supermarkets and hardware stores have been hit as the small Nordic economy, considered one of the strongest in the euro zone, slipped into recession early this year.

To cope with the downturn, Kesko recently slashed more than 300 jobs in Finland as part of a plan to save 100 million euros in costs.

"Kesko's cost savings have succeeded well. But the fact that they are downgrading the profit view, that's a bit of a wet blanket," said Handelsbanken analyst Robin Santavirta.

"Of course, the Finnish consumer sentiment is just miserable right now."

Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in April, the biggest drop since December 2009. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes and Ritsuko Ando)