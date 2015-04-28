* Q1 adjusted operating profit 26.5 mln euros vs f'cast 20 mln

* Moves ahead with plans to sell up to 670 mln of real estate (Adds real estate plan, analyst)

HELSINKI, April 28 Finland's second-biggest food retailer Kesko on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and said it was moving ahead with plans to sell up to 670 million euros ($730 million) worth of real estate assets.

Kesko said adjusted operating profit rose 39 percent to 26.5 million euros ($28.9 million) on the back of cost cuts in its hardware trade operations, against an average forecast of 20.0 million from analysts polled by Reuters.

The company is also progressing its plan to sell Finnish and Swedish store sites to a new real estate joint venture, a move which is expected to result in higher dividends.

"The preparatory work for the real estate arrangement progresses and the project is expected to be implemented during the first part of 2015, provided that the terms and conditions are acceptable to Kesko," Chief Executive Mikko Helander said.

Kesko, which recently sold its loss-making homewares chain Anttila, said sales in the next 12 months are expected to fall from the level of the preceding 12 months, while adjusted operating profit is seen rising.

"It is a very good quarterly result, the surprise came from building and speciality trade. Also, the real estate arrangement is going forward. The stock will open higher," Inderes Equity Research said in its Twitter account.

($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Holmes)