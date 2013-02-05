UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Feb 5 Finnish retail group Kesko reported a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as cost cuts helped it weather a slowdown in consumer spending.
Kesko, which operates supermarkets and home improvement centres, said its quarterly operating profit excluding special items was little changed from a year earlier at 71.8 million euros ($97.4 million). Analysts on average expected a fall to 64 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
The company has been cutting jobs to cope with a fall in sales, and said it expects operating profit excluding items to improve in 2013. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources