UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Feb 4 Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday announced stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and proposed dividend as cost cuts helped to offset the impact of weaker household spending.
The company's fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit fell slightly from a year ago to 67 million euros ($91 million) but beat an average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, proposed an annual dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from 1.20 euros a year ago and above the market's consensus forecast of 1.26 euros. ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources