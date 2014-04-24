HELSINKI, April 24 Finnish retailer Kesko on Thursday announced lower-than-expected quarterly earnings amid weaker consumer demand in the Nordic country.

Finland's second-biggest retailer's first-quarter adjusted operating profit stood flat from a year ago at 19 million euros ($26 million), missing analysts' average expectation of 22 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Kesko gave a similar outlook for the next 12 months as in February, expecting flat sales and adjusted operating profit. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)