UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, July 22 Finnish retailer Kesko on Tuesday issued lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings amid weak trade in home and speciality goods in the recession-hit Nordic country.
Finland's second-biggest retailer's adjusted operating profit fell to 68 million euros ($92 million) from 70 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 73 million euros.
Kesko gave a similar outlook for the next 12 months as in April, expecting flat sales and adjusted operating profit.
($1 = 0.7395 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources