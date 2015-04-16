April 16 Kesko Oyj :

* Says sales increased by 2.0 pct in March, sales in the grocery trade increased by 6.9 pct

* Says group sales, excluding VAT, in March totalled EUR 810 mln, up 2.0 pct

* Says sales excluding Anttila increased by 5.0 pct in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)