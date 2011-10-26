* Q3 adjusted EBIT 89 mln euros vs 85 mln in poll
* Core profit to remain at current levels next 12 months
* Shares rise around 5 percent
HELSINKI, Oct 26 Finnish retailer Kesko
reported stronger than expected third-quarter profit
on Wednesday, defying concerns that a weak economy was hitting
its groceries-to-hardware business and helping its shares rise
around 5 percent.
The company turned wary in its outlook and forecast that its
underlying profit in the next 12 months would remain at current
levels rather than improve as it previously predicted.
But analysts said they were glad the company hadn't warned
of worse.
"It seems some had feared that they would have guided for
falling profit," said Rauli Juva, an analyst at Nordea.
Kesko's third-quarter core operating profit, excluding
one-off items, was 89 million euros ($124 mln), little changed
from a year earlier and beating the average forecast of 85
million euros given by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Shares in the company were up 5 percent at 26.73 euros by
late afternoon on the Helsinki bourse.
The food trade, which covers 60 percent of Kesko's turnover,
earned 3.1 percent less in the quarter than a year ago.
