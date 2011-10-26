* Q3 adjusted EBIT 89 mln euros vs 85 mln in poll

* Core profit to remain at current levels next 12 months

* Shares rise around 5 percent (Adds share reaction, analyst's comment)

HELSINKI, Oct 26 Finnish retailer Kesko reported stronger than expected third-quarter profit on Wednesday, defying concerns that a weak economy was hitting its groceries-to-hardware business and helping its shares rise around 5 percent.

The company turned wary in its outlook and forecast that its underlying profit in the next 12 months would remain at current levels rather than improve as it previously predicted.

But analysts said they were glad the company hadn't warned of worse.

"It seems some had feared that they would have guided for falling profit," said Rauli Juva, an analyst at Nordea.

Kesko's third-quarter core operating profit, excluding one-off items, was 89 million euros ($124 mln), little changed from a year earlier and beating the average forecast of 85 million euros given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Shares in the company were up 5 percent at 26.73 euros by late afternoon on the Helsinki bourse.

The food trade, which covers 60 percent of Kesko's turnover, earned 3.1 percent less in the quarter than a year ago. ($1=0.719 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)