UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI May 27 Finland's second-biggest grocery retailer Kesko plans to cut fixed costs by at least 50 million euros ($54 million) by 2016 while increasing investments to step up growth.
Kesko's strategy update on Wednesday said it would invest about 1 billion euros, excluding possible acquisitions, through 2017 in new supermarkets and stores.
The company added that it would also explore new growth opportunities in Russia. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.