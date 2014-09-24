UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 24 Kesko Oyj
* Kesko Oyj : Kesko to seek more competitive multi-channel home and speciality goods trade
* Combination of building and home improvement trade with home and speciality goods trade, as well as integration of non-food part of K-Citymarket chain into Kesko Food operations, are planned
* Says changes will be planned in more detail and required cooperation negotiations will be conducted during rest of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources