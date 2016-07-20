BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
JERUSALEM, July 20 European private equity house BC Partners is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal valuing Keter at close to $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the talks.
"BC Partners has won exclusivity and is discussing the acquisition of a majority stake. The deal values the business at close to $1.6 billion," the source said.
Keter was not commenting on the report, according to a spokeswoman in Israel. A spokeswoman at BC Partners was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: